Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. Purchases 28,679 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,345.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,339 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,679 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 1.6% of Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Starbucks by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,029,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Starbucks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 64,920 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $77.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Starbucks from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

