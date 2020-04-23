ACERINOX SA/ADR (ANIOY) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, analysts expect ACERINOX SA/ADR to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ACERINOX SA/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ANIOY remained flat at $$3.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.72. ACERINOX SA/ADR has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $5.43.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANIOY. ValuEngine lowered shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

ACERINOX SA/ADR Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Products segment offers slabs, flats, coils, plates, sheets, circles, and flat bars. Its Long Products segment provides bars, angles, wires, and wire rods.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for ACERINOX SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACERINOX SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.