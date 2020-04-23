Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Market Capitalization Reaches $14.10 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 37% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0564 or 0.00000750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, CoinTiger, HADAX and OKEx. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 113.1% higher against the US dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $14.10 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,519.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.80 or 0.02510779 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.07 or 0.03192509 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00582338 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013973 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.84 or 0.00795809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00075307 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00027117 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00599115 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinTiger, BiteBTC, LBank and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

