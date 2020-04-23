adbank Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One adbank token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. adbank has a total market cap of $391,762.41 and approximately $1,042.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, adbank has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

adbank Profile

adbank’s genesis date was November 15th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 732,535,670 tokens. The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. adbank’s official website is adbank.network. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank.

Buying and Selling adbank

adbank can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

