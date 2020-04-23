AdEx (ADX) Trading Up 2.2% Over Last Week

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last seven days, AdEx has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $5.04 million and $836,882.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx token can now be purchased for about $0.0595 or 0.00000839 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, Huobi, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.49 or 0.02674416 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00220909 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00058757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00051467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx’s launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Binance, Gatecoin, Bittrex, Huobi, Liqui and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

