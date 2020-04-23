Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) will announce $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Adtalem Global Education reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Adtalem Global Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Thiago Aguiar Sayao sold 1,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $40,684.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,424.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 981.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 61.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,507,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,389,000 after buying an additional 573,442 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 673,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,555,000 after buying an additional 443,892 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATGE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,512. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Adtalem Global Education has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $51.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.98.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

