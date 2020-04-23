Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADVM shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $150,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 321,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,769.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leone D. Patterson sold 39,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $401,979.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,252.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $557,429 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 215,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADVM opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.18. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $16.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 9.06.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

