Adyen’s (ADYEN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ADYEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €832.00 ($967.44) price target on Adyen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €740.00 ($860.47) price target on Adyen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a €875.00 ($1,017.44) price objective on Adyen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €650.00 ($755.81) price objective on Adyen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €967.00 ($1,124.42) target price on Adyen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €824.88 ($959.16).

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.