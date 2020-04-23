Aegion (AEGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Aegion had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.00 million. On average, analysts expect Aegion to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AEGN stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.58. 13,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,462. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Aegion has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $23.65.

AEGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered Aegion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegion in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Aegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

In other Aegion news, Director Stephen P. Cortinovis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $32,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,458.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

