Aencoin (AEN) Trading Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

Aencoin (CURRENCY:AEN) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Aencoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX. Aencoin has a market capitalization of $9.74 million and $8,729.00 worth of Aencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aencoin has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aencoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00052693 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $335.05 or 0.04452067 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00065537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00037391 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013340 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008405 BTC.

Aencoin Token Profile

AEN is a token. It launched on May 10th, 2018. Aencoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,390,785 tokens. The official website for Aencoin is www.aencoin.com. The Reddit community for Aencoin is /r/Aenco and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aencoin’s official Twitter account is @aencoin.

Aencoin Token Trading

Aencoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.