Aeron (ARN) Price Reaches $0.10

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Aeron token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Tidex, Coinrail and Bit-Z. Over the last week, Aeron has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Aeron has a total market cap of $2.00 million and $1.18 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.08 or 0.02612981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00214032 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00057309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00050582 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero.

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, Tidex, IDAX, Coinrail, Radar Relay, Bit-Z, IDEX, Gate.io, Kucoin, Kuna and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

