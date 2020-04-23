AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Shares Purchased by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,510 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.09% of AES worth $8,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in AES during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in AES by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 47,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 24,719 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in AES by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in AES by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,593,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,874,000 after purchasing an additional 679,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in AES by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski bought 9,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $104,657.77. Also, Director Tarun Khanna bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.27 per share, for a total transaction of $48,461.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,461. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 39,293 shares of company stock worth $442,461 in the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

Shares of NYSE AES traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.69. 4,019,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,543,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. AES Corp has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.54.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. AES had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

