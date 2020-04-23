Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agilent Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

A has been the topic of several other reports. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

Shares of A traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.50. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $292,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 135,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,371,173.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3,222.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,461,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

