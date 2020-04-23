Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.70) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.72 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 348.96% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.58) EPS. On average, analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $45.21 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.30.

AGIO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 49,638 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $2,485,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

