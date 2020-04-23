Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AEM stock opened at $56.54 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average is $54.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Securities upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.53.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

