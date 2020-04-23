Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.92 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.53.

Shares of NYSE AEM traded up $3.44 on Thursday, reaching $59.98. 106,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.88. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 0.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,260.6% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 77,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,658 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,150 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

