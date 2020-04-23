Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Getting Extremely Critical News Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) have been trending extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Air Canada earned a news sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Air Canada’s analysis:

Get Air Canada alerts:

OTCMKTS:ACDVF traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.95. 76,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,647. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average is $30.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Air Canada has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $40.31.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter. Air Canada had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 7.69%.

Several research firms have commented on ACDVF. CIBC reduced their price objective on Air Canada from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Air Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Air Canada from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.