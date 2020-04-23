Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Getting Critical Media Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) have trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Airbus earned a news impact score of -2.22 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Airbus’ score:

Shares of EADSF opened at $58.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.71 and a 200-day moving average of $126.04. Airbus has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $154.75.

EADSF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.33.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

