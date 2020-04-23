AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

AJ Bell (LON:AJB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered AJ Bell to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 280 ($3.68) in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of AJB stock opened at GBX 313 ($4.12) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 300.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 372.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73. AJ Bell has a 1 year low of GBX 229 ($3.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 482 ($6.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 6.48.

AJ Bell Company Profile

AJ Bell PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates retail investment platforms in the United Kingdom. Its platforms offer investment administration, dealing, and custody services to regulated financial advisers and wealth managers. The company administers investments in SIPPs, ISAs, LISAs, and general investment/dealing accounts.

