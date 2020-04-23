Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Upgraded to Buy by Goldman Sachs Group

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Akbank T.A.S. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKBTY traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39. Akbank T.A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

About Akbank T.A.S.

Akbank T.A.S. provides various banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, and Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfers, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking.

