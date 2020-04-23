Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.60.

AKRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1,410.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $621.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.12. Akero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

