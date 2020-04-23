Alchemint Standards Achieves Market Cap of $79,505.90 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 36.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Alchemint Standards has a total market capitalization of $79,505.90 and approximately $2.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemint Standards token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.63 or 0.02607649 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00215193 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00057530 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00051405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Token Profile

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt. Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

Alchemint Standards can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

