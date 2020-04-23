Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price objective upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 105.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alcoa from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Alcoa from $20.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded Alcoa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.73.

Shares of AA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.29. The stock had a trading volume of 20,693,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,227,202. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $28.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.99.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alcoa will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,724,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,174,000 after buying an additional 3,244,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,802,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,799,000 after purchasing an additional 494,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,987,000 after purchasing an additional 123,638 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,523,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,774,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,659,000 after purchasing an additional 151,890 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

