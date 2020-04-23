Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Raised to $8.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target increased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AA. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $20.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.73.

Shares of Alcoa stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,693,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,227,202. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Alcoa has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $28.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.99.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,724,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,822 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,310,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 332.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 349,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 499,120 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,802,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,799,000 after purchasing an additional 494,413 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

