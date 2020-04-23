Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Alexander & Baldwin to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

NYSE ALEX traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $10.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,951. The stock has a market cap of $769.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALEX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

In related news, Director Robert S. Harrison purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,279.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Benjamin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.02 per share, for a total transaction of $32,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873 shares in the company, valued at $13,985.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $239,380 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

