Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,069,956,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,475,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,875,000 after purchasing an additional 48,287 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,337,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,509,000 after purchasing an additional 181,054 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,288,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,887,000 after buying an additional 104,396 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.45.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total transaction of $2,813,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,986,642.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $644,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,179,692.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,624,724. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.50. 8,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $175.74.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $408.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.98 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 23.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.