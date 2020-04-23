Alkermes (ALKS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Alkermes has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.25-0.43 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $0.25 to $0.43 EPS.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.45 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 16.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alkermes to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $16.43. 16,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.67. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALKS. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.38.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $347,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,094.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Wysenski acquired 6,940 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $138,314.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,114,250. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

