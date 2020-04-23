Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $47.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 7.66%. On average, analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABTX opened at $22.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.56. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $38.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Umesh Jain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $761,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,929.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $25,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,924.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,015,060 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.