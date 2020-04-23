Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $3.77 EPS

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($3.77), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock traded up $3.71 on Thursday, reaching $40.39. 2,944,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,935. Alliance Data Systems has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $166.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADS shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $107.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.13.

In related news, Director Sharen J. Turney purchased 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.16 per share, with a total value of $52,026.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,568.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Laura Santillan purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $67,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,270.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,355 shares of company stock valued at $302,483 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

