Alliance Global Partners Lowers Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) Price Target to $9.25

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $21.00 to $9.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 57.05% from the stock’s current price.

IDXG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

Shares of IDXG stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $5.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,656. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDXG. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,346,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 86.4% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,922,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 891,250 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group during the second quarter worth $646,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group during the second quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 22.3% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 319,154 shares during the last quarter.

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

