Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:AKKVF) Cut to “Sell” at Danske

Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:AKKVF) was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Allied Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of AKKVF stock remained flat at $$0.48 during trading hours on Thursday. Allied Resources has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.16.

About Allied Resources

Akastor ASA operates as an oil-services investment company worldwide. The company offers drilling equipment, drilling riser solutions, and related products and services for the drilling market; and vessel-based subsea well construction and intervention services to the oil and gas industry. It is also involved in waste management drilling activities; the provision of subsurface advice and products to E&P companies; and supplying vapor recovery units and systems.

