Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) is Denali Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Allstate comprises approximately 1.7% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Allstate by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 840,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,489,000 after purchasing an additional 159,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALL. Citigroup cut their price target on Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cfra cut their price target on Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Allstate to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allstate from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.73.

ALL opened at $101.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

