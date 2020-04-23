Alpha Coin (APC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $16,751.00

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last week, Alpha Coin has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. Alpha Coin has a market capitalization of $10,778.89 and approximately $16,751.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006526 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Coin Token Profile

Alpha Coin (CRYPTO:APC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2016. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,075,976 tokens. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.