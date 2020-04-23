Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Trinity Street Asset Management LLP

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 5.4% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $15,411,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock traded up $13.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,276.31. 1,539,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,419. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,194.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,316.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11. The firm has a market cap of $835.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 47.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,515.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,540.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

