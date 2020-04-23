Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Boosted by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $61,057,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 228 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $543,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,713,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,231,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $8.78 on Thursday, hitting $1,267.19. 958,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,677,664. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,190.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,315.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $864.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 45.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,471.37.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

