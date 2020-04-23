AlphaValue Downgrades CRH (NYSE:CRH) to Buy

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was downgraded by equities researchers at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CRH. Oddo Bhf raised CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised CRH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

CRH stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.67. 1,025,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,337. CRH has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of CRH by 38.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,687,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,850 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CRH by 4.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of CRH by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 96,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

