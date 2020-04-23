Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

PINE traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,386. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 26th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

