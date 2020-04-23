Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $88.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 21.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alteryx to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $97.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.21.

Shares of AYX traded down $4.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,678,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,693. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 294.46, a P/E/G ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $160.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.54.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $156.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. Alteryx had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $4,370,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $680,126.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 479,025 shares of company stock worth $66,901,332. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Alteryx by 371.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Alteryx by 590.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alteryx by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

