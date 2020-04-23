Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,535 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in American Tower by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.92.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at $5,653,394.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total transaction of $264,134.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,906.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $248.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $260.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.74 and its 200-day moving average is $227.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 55.89%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.