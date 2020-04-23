Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,542 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,926 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,048,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,068,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,922,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,797,206,000 after buying an additional 469,848 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,269,542,000 after buying an additional 9,739,302 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,608,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,197,810,000 after buying an additional 326,268 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,083,969,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $51.97. 10,329,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,204,394. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $161.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average is $53.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

