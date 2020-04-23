Altium Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Altium Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,008 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 2.6% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Altium Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.30% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $18,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

SPYG traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,727,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,093. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $45.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.36.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

