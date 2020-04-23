Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $88.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,771,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,081 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 12.1% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $88,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $50.98. The stock had a trading volume of 13,652,924 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.51.

