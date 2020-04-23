Altium Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 365.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,431 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $95.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,903,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,314. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $121.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.07.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

