Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,148 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 115,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,465,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 7,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $232.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,226,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,293. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $135.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.37.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.80.

In other Amgen news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

