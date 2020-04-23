Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Altra Industrial Motion has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.40-2.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.40-2.60 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $441.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.80 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average is $29.74. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $38.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CEO Carl R. Christenson acquired 2,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $55,899.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,242.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson acquired 4,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.34 per share, with a total value of $115,673.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,157.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AIMC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

