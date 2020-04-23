Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $50.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million. On average, analysts expect Amalgamated Bank to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AMAL opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.07. Amalgamated Bank has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Amalgamated Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub lowered Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amalgamated Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

