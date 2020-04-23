Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by First Command Bank

First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 916 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.0% of First Command Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First Command Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $623,193,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 345.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $173,202,000 after acquiring an additional 325,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,373.41.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,363.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1,160.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.72, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,461.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,978.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,883.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.