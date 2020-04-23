Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,148 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.3% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $76,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $623,193,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 345.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $173,202,000 after buying an additional 325,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $45.18 on Thursday, reaching $2,408.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,729,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,160.63 billion, a PE ratio of 104.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,461.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,978.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1,883.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,600.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,380.23.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

