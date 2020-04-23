AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Macquarie

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Imperial Capital lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Loop Capital lowered AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Benchmark cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.52.

AMC stock opened at $3.18 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $15.96. The company has a market cap of $338.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 314.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

