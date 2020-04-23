Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Amcor from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $8.36 on Thursday. Amcor has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.71. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.41%.

In other news, EVP Ian Wilson bought 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $475,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $532,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,941,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,851,000 after purchasing an additional 27,771,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,667,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Amcor by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,740,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,848 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Amcor by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,795,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Amcor by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,937,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,037 shares in the last quarter. 30.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

